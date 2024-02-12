Will  ensure ST reservation benefit reaches Pahari, Padari, Koli, Gadda Brahmins: LG  

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure that the benefits of Scheduled Tribes reservation are extended to Pahari, Padari, Koli, and Gadda Brahmin this year and they are included in the Tribal plan schemes.

He was interacting with the 120-member delegation of the Pahari Community at Raj Bhawan today.

The prominent Pahari leaders conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowering the Pahari community while safeguarding the interests of Gujjar, Bakarwals, and other listed tribes.

“We are all brothers and working with the aim of nation-building,” the Pahari community members said.

Muzaffar Hussain Baig, former Deputy Chief Minister lauded the Central Government and the UT Administration for fulfilling the long-pending demands of the Paharis and other communities.

Rafiq Shah, a Pahari leader said that after 75 years of political and social slavery, Justice has been delivered. He said, today we are feeling empowered and free.

Senior leader Vibodh Gupta said Gujjar, Bakarwal, and Pahari communities will work together for the development of J&K. He said the scheduled Tribes Community will play a major role in the developmental journey of UT.

Dinesh Sharma lauded the historic decision of the government to grant scheduled tribe status to Paharis, Padari Tribes, Koli, and Gadda Brahmin. It has removed the developmental imbalance and strengthened the vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, he said.

This is a dawn of new prosperity for the Pahari community and the bright future of our young generation, Flail Singh said.

Raja Ajaz said the present government under the guidance of the Prime Minister and Home Minister has created a conducive atmosphere for the Pahari community and the entire border belt.

Anjum, Pradeep Sharma, Iqbal Malik, and Murtaza Khan thanked the UT Administration for working as a bridge between the Pahari community and the Government of India and ensuring justice for the community.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation that the issues projected by them would be implemented in letter and spirit.

He further asked the community elders to constitute a Samiti of prominent members for seamless coordination with Government Officials on the issues concerning the community.

Safina Baig, Chairperson, District Development Council Baramulla; senior political leaders, former PRI members, retired government officials, community elders, and youth leaders were present during the interaction.