An inspector’s leave application on the eve of Holi is going viral on social media.

Written in Hindi, the inspector from Uttar Pradesh has stated that his wife is ‘angry’ as she could not go to her birthplace on the festive occasion of Holi during the past 22 years.

“My wife wants to go to her birthplace on Holi. She has been asking me to take her to her birthplace on Holi for the last 22 years. But I could not take him to every Holi festival due to duty. This time, however, she insisted on taking her home for the festival. She got angry with me because of this. Sir, please understand my problem and give me leave for 10 days,” the letter states.

When this letter reached the Superintendent of Police, he reportedly laughed after reading it.

Later, he sanctioned five days leave as per media reports and the letter is going viral ever since.

The letter has sparked funny and interesting reactions from the netizens.