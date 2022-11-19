Srinagar: Farooq Ahmad Bhat had once received a photograph of an Amsterdam-based structure from a client in the Netherlands. Bhat was asked if could replicate the architectural design of the structure on a crewel-chain stitch cushion cover.

Bhat, whose family has been dealing with the craft of crewel embroidery for the past 75 years, successfully replicated the design, later named ‘Amsterdam’, on the hand-made cushion cover. Now, he receives orders in bulk from European clients, and besides ‘Amsterdam’, Bhat is famous for his near dozen innovative designs like ‘Noah’s Ark’ and ‘Fish’ among others.

“People in European countries usually prefer handmade cushion covers that have designs like Noah’s Ark, Amsterdam, and Fish. We make these cushion covers in 12 designs and our clients usually send us photographs of the patterns they want. After receiving a photograph, we make the design and do the color combination. Besides cushion covers, we also make wall hangings in similar designs,” Bhat told The Kashmir Monitor.

He said there was a huge demand for modern designs in the European market and they had engaged around 30 artisans at their crewel-chain stitch unit at Arampora, Nawakadal area of old Srinagar city.

“Nowadays there is not much demand for traditional designs and we mostly get orders for modern designs only. We usually get orders for cushion covers and wall hangings from European countries like France and Netherlands. Otherwise, we also make embroidered curtains, bed covers, throws, etc,” he said.

Bhat’s unit has now been included in the Nawakadal edition of the Craft Safari. The safaris to different parts of the city were started last year after Srinagar made it to the coveted list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Crafts and Folk Arts Category for the year 2021. As part of the safari, the Handicrafts Department has identified several artisans and clusters in the old Srinagar city.

Director, Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah said the patterns at Bhat’s unit were ‘one-of-a-kind’.

“He has been drawing intricate and one-of-a-kind patterns like ‘Amsterdam’ and ‘Noah’s Ark’ among others for quite some time now. These patterns are used in specific hand-made customized designs for crewel embroidered objects, which are then exported all over the globe, especially European countries,” Shah told The Kashmir Monitor.