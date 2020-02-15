Lead Stories
Who will be the next GMC Principal?
Srinagar, Feb 15: Jammu and Kashmir government has set the ball rolling for the selection of next principal of Government Medical College, Srinagar.
An official in Government Medical College, Srinagar said that the process for appointing new principal for the medical college will be completed within a month as Professor Parvez Ahmad Shah’s term is ending on February 28.
The official said six candidates are being considered for the post. They include Dr Parvez Ahmad Shah, Dr Samia Rashid, Dr Showkat Jeelani, Dr Tanveer Masood and Dr Tariq Qureshi. Though Dr Parvez’s term is ending, he is being considered for the extension.
Principal Secretary to Government, health and medical education department, Atal Dulloo said the establishment cum selection committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.
“We have written to the committee to start the process of appointing new principal. It is expected to start soon,” he said.
Dulloo said the selection would be made on the basis of merit-cum-seniority. “Principal is a selection post and both merit and seniority are to be taken into consideration,” he said.
Dr Parvaiz Shah has done his MBBS and MD from GMC Srinagar. After completing his DM neurology from PGI Chandigarh he joined GMC as a faculty member and became head of medicine department.
Dr Samia Rashid, a well-known physician joined the GMC faculty in 1993 as Assistant Professor and is considered as one of the fine teachers. Earlier she had a brief stint as Principal of GMC. If she is appointed, she will be the third woman Principal after Girija Dhar and Shahida Mir.
Dr Showkat Jeelani, professor and head, department of surgery at Government Medical College (Srinagar), is presently in-charge of Government Medical College Anantnag.
Dr Tanveer Masood is Professor of Medicine at Government Medical College, Srinagar. He has been a non-controversial figure and mostly remained academically inclined.
Dr Tariq Qureshi heads the department of ophthalmology at the Medical College. He has been pivotal in improving the facilities for optho-care in the valley, major among them being addition of vitreo-retinal unit to the hospital. During 2016 unrest, he played an instrumental role in attending to scores of patients needing eye care.
Last year in March, government assigned the charge of Government Medical College to Dr Parvez Ahmad Shah after High Court quashed the appointment of Prof Samia Rashid as principal Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.
Lead Stories
Shah Faesal booked under PSA
Srinagar, Feb 15: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has booked former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal under the controversial Public Safety Act, official sources said on Saturday.
Faesal, who has been under detention after scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, was booked under the PSA on Friday night, according to the sources.
Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were also booked under the PSA on the night of February 6, barely a few hours before their preventive detention was to end.
The PSA has two sections — ‘public order’ and ‘threat to the security of the state’ — the former allows detention without trial for six months and the latter for two years.
The former bureaucrat from Jammu and Kashmir had floated the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement party after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).
Faesal was stopped from taking a flight to Istanbul at the Delhi airport during the intervening night of August 13 and 14 last year and flown back to Srinagar, where he was detained.
On August 12, a Look Out Circular – under which one is not allowed to leave the country – was issued against him by the Intelligence Bureau. Questioning Faesal’s contention that he was on his way to the US to complete his studies at Harvard University, the government said he was travelling on a tourist visa and not a student visa.
Faesal had been one of the most vocal critics of the government’s move to end Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and divide the state into two Union Territories.
A qualified doctor, Faesal quit the IAS in January to protest against what he called “unabated killings” in Kashmir and the “marginalization of Indian Muslims”.
He became the first person from the state to top the civil services exam in 2010.
Using the PSA against Farooq Abdullah was the first instance of the law being used against a mainstream politician, especially an MP and a three-time Chief Minister. Usually, it has been used to arrest militants, separatists or stone-throwers.
Formally called the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, the law was introduced by Farooq Abdullah’s father, former Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah, to target timber smugglers.
The PSA, often described as a “draconian law”, empowers the government to detain individuals whose actions can be seen as “instigating, provoking or disturbing, or is likely to disturb, public order”. It also allows the government to detain individuals “outside the limits of the territorial jurisdiction of the officer making the order”.
Lead Stories
Jaishankar to US Senator on Kashmir: ‘Don’t worry, one democracy will settle it’
Munich, Feb 15: In a firm repartee, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told a senior US Senator that India will “settle” the Kashmir issue on its own when the American lawmaker brought up the issue during an interaction at the Munich Security Conference.
Referring to the Kashmir issue during a panel discussion, Senator Lindsey Graham said the best way to sell democracy will be to settle the Kashmir issue in a democratic way.
“In India, you are moving forward, you got your problems like we do at home, but you’ve chosen the democratic path. When it comes to Kashmir, I don’t know how it ends, but let’s make sure that two democracies will end it differently. If you can prove that concept here, then I think that’s probably the best way to sell democracy,” the Republican leader said.
To this, Jaishankar promptly responded, “Do not worry, Senator. One democracy will settle it and you know which one.” During the discussion Jaishankar also said that the United Nations is far less credible than it has been in history and “something” should be done about it.
“The United Nations is far less credible than it has been in history, which is not entirely surprising because when you think about it, there are not too many things which are 75 years old and still as good as they were. Clearly there is something that needs to be done there.” He also spoke about “westlessness” and multilateralism at the panel discussion.
“Clearly multilateralism has become weaker, and clearly westlessness is in evidence and I would suggest that there is a correlation between the two, It is not to say that multilateralism is solely dependent on the West, or that the West has been faithfully multilateral,” he said.
He highlighted that the global political rebalancing is underway and made a case for greater western flexibility.
“Multilateralism can today be strengthened by more creative diplomacy and plurilateral understanding,” he said.
The Munich Security Conference, being held here from February 14-16, is the world’s leading forum for debate on international security policy.
Lead Stories
Panchayat by-polls:CEO issues poll notification
Jammu, Feb 15: Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, (Election Authority under J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996) Shailendra Kumar Saturday issued notification for the conduct of by-elections for Panchayati Polls-2020 to elect Sarpanches and Panches.
The notification has been issued for Pahalgam and Dachnipora blocks in District Anantnag, Ganastan, Nowgam and Sumbal in District Bandipora, Kandi Belt Rafiabad, Rafiabad and Pattan in Baramulla District, Sukhnag and Beerwah in Budgam District, Safapora, and Sheerpathri in Ganderbal District, Behibagh in Kulgam district, Wavoora, Sogam, Rajwar and Handwara in Kupwara District, Kakapora (Partly) and Pampore in District Pulwama, Zainpora in Shopian District, Harwan, Khonmoh, Srinagar and Qamarwari in Srinagar district of Kashmir Division.
In Jammu Division, the Panchayati by-elections will be held in Bhalwal Brahmana, Khour, Samwan, Khara Balli, Pragwal, Akhnoor, Maira, Mandrian, Chowki Choura, Mathwar, Bhalwal and Marh blocks of Jammu District, Poonch, Balakote, Mankote and Mendhar in Poonch District, Manjakote, Panjgrain, Lamberi, Siot, Dangri, Rajouri, Doongi, Qila Darhal, Nowshera Seri, Sunderbani, Darhal, Thanamandi, Planger, Budhal, Rajnagar, Khawas, Kalakote and Moughla in Rajouri District, Bhamag, Thakrakote, Pouni, Reasi, Panthal and Katra in District Reasi, Purmandal, Bari Brahmana, Vijaypur, Samba, Nud, Sumb, Ramgarh, Ghagwal, and Rajpura in Samba District, Jaganoo, Narsoo, Tikri and Udhampur block of District Udhampur.
According to the notification, the last date for making nominations is February 22, 2020 (Saturday), the date for the scrutiny of nominations is February 24, 2020 (Monday), the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 26, 2020 (Wednesday), the date on which a poll, if necessary, shall be from 09 am to 01 pm on March 05, 2020 (Thursday), the date of counting is March 05, 2020 (Thursday) unless notified otherwise, and the date before which the election shall be completed has been fixed as 26 March, 2020 (Thursday).