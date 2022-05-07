Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has the third-highest life expectancy in the country.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs report, life expectancy at birth in the union territory is 74 years. Kerala and New Delhi are the two other states with high life expectancy,

Life expectancy at the national level is 69.4 years. Life expectancy is defined as the number of years a person can expect to live.

The average life expectancy in Kerala as per the report is 77.3 years, while in Delhi it is 75.3 years.

As per the figures, Jammu and Kashmir has maintained the third spot for the third year in a row.

Ministry of Home Affairs has released a report after assessing the overall health scenario in the union territory.

The report said that the Neonatal Mortality Rate (NNMR) of J&K has reached the single digit at 9.8 per 1000 live births, recording a 13.3 points decrease.

While it highlighted that the sex ratio at birth has improved from 923 to 976, the Under-Five Mortality Rate (U5MR) has declined to 18.5 with a decrease of 19 points.

“Antenatal Check-ups (ANC) of pregnant mothers in the first trimester have increased from 76.7% to 86.6%. Institutional births have increased from 85.5% to 92.4%,” the report said.

As per the report, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded the second-highest fully immunized children between 12-23 months.

“Percentage of fully immunized children (12- 23 months) against vaccine-preventable diseases has increased to 96.5% which is the second-highest in the country,” it said.

The report said that a multipronged strategy is being adopted by Jammu and Kashmir government for upgrading health infrastructure, improving supply chain mechanisms, and reforming Medical and Nursing Education.

“This has led to the overall improvement of the key health indicators of the UT of J&K over the years.”

To further strengthen the health sector, the administration is initiating more than 400 Health Infrastructure Projects/works worth Rs. 7177 Crores in the union territory.

It includes two new AIIMS with the project cost of Rs 4000 Cr (Rs. 2000 Cr each) one each at the Jammu Division & Kashmir Division, and seven new Government Medical Colleges being established with a total outlay of Rs. 1595 Cr.