Whether we are still a democracy: Priyanka Gandhi on J&K ex-CMs detention

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on Wednesday, tore into the Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the continuing house arrest of two former chief ministers in Jammu and Kashmir, asking if India is still a democracy.

“Its been six months since two ex-chief ministers have been incarcerated without any charges and millions of people were locked down in Jammu and Kashmir. Six months ago we were asking how long this will carry on? Now we are asking whether we are still a democracy or not,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

Its been six months since two Ex-Chief Ministers have been incarcerated without any charges and millions of people were locked down in J&K.

Priyanka Gandhi’s remarks came as Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, both the former chief ministers, have been put under house arrest since August 5 last year, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution from Jammu and Kashmir that gave special status to the erstwhile state.

The government had also revoked Article 35A from Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir with legislation and Ladakh without legislation. (IANS)