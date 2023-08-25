Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall at scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Here is the detailed forecast issued by the Met Office:

𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮: Generally Cloudy. Possibility of intermittent Light to Moderate Rain at scattered places of J&K.

26𝙩𝙝: Generally cloudy. Intermittent light to Moderate Rain at scattered places.

27-28𝙩𝙝: Partly to generally cloudy.

𝙊𝙪𝙩𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙣𝙭𝙩 one 𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙠:

Mainly Clear.

𝘼𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙮:

Although there’s NO forecast of Heavy Rain. Still all concerned are advised to Remain cautious during nxt 2 days (25-26th) as Rain over higher reaches may generate landslide, flash flood in vulnerable spots at lower catchments areas.