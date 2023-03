Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has forecast scattered rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir from late afternoon on Thursday.

Check out the latest forecast issued by the MeT office:

𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩:

𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮: Thunderstorm with Rain at scattered places of J&K towards late afternoon/evening.

17-20𝙩𝙝:Intermittent Rain/Thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds at scattered places.

𝘼𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙮: