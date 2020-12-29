Weather to improve from tomorrow: MeT

Srinagar : Moderate snowfall occurred in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir while it was lighter on the plains on Tuesday as the MET forecast improvement in weather from Wednesday.

Srinagar city recorded around 10 inches of snow in the morning while reports of around one foot deep snowfall came from some areas of the neighbouring Budgam district in the past 24 hours.

The harsh winter patch of ‘Chillai Kalan’ will end on January 31. It is the snowfall during the Chillai Kalan that helps replenish all the perennial water reservoirs of both UTs.

It was zero degrees Celsius in Srinagar, Pahalgam wasat minus 3 and Gulmarg minus 7.5.

Leh town of Ladakh was at minus 17.3, Kargil minus 16.4 and Drass was at minus 17.8 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city had 3.7, Katra 4.5, Batote minus 1.5, Bannihal 0.4 and Bhaderwah minus 1.9 as the minimum temperatures.