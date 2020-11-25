Weather to improve from Thursday onwards: MeT

Srinagar: Intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall is likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as the weather is expected to improve from Thursday onwards.

The higher reaches of the valley received fresh snowfall on Wednesday morning as the Gulmarg ski resort recorded 4 to 6 inches of fresh snow.

Rains have continued to intermittently lash the plains over the last 12 hours.

The minimum temperature was 0.6 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, 0.3 in Pahalgam and minus 5 in Gulmarg.

An official of the local MET department said, “Intermittent light to moderate snow with isolated heavy fall is likely on higher reaches today. Weather will start improving from tomorrow onwards.”

In the Ladakh UT, Leh town recorded minus 6.1 and Kargil minus 4.4 as the lowest temperatures of the day.

Jammu city recorded 13.3, Mata Vaishno Devi base camp Katra town recorded 11.7, Batote 3.7, Bannihal 3.8 and Bhaderwah 3.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures of the day.