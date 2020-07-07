‘We supported you on 370’: Jammu demands 4G using ‘Bahubali and Katappa’

Srinagar: Thousands of netizens from Jammu have come up with memes and funny messages while demanding restoration of high-speed (4G) mobile internet which remains suspended throughout J&K since August 2019.

#Jammudemands4G was trending on Twitter on Tuesday with thousands tweeting using the hashtag.

Many of them were questioning the authorities on how the region was suffering more after August 5 decision to revoke Article 370 and bifurcating of the erstwhile state into two union territories.

“11 Months & 2 days and counting- Our fault? We have participated in democratic process peacefully. We have supported ur party’s every move since 2014. We stood with you on Article 370 & 35A. We gave you the mandate u didn’t deserve. What we got ? 2G (sic),” tweeted one user Rahul Puri taking a dig at BJP.

Public of Jammu- Modi ji we gave to 25 MLA's in 2014 and 2 MP's each in 2014 and 2019. Why your party/Govt. has failed to provide us Proper Electricity, Roads, Water supply Jobs and High speed internet ?

Why r they doing this to Jammu ?#Jammudemands4G

Another one shared a famous still from the movie ‘Bahubali’ where Katappa is seen backstabbing Bahubali. Next to it, the user wrote: “This is what JKBJP did to Jammu #Jammudemands4G.”

Many users claimed that Jammu was suffering because the administration “viewed if from Kashmir prism.”

“4G connectivity in Jammu is urgently required. Stop looking Jammu through Kashmir Prism. There is no local support to militancy in Jammu. Restore 4G in Jammu,” wrote another Twitter user.

Dr Vikas Padha, an orthopedician in Jammu, shared his photo in a mask and PPE kit, and tweeted: “Despite being busy in work, Jammu won’t forget to demand 4G! #Jammudemands4G.’

Though it had been a very imp. security measure, restrictions must have been phased out to specific sensitive regions over period.

People are suffering esp. in COVID struck times when net is indispensable.



#Jammudemands4G @narendramodi

The authorities have repeatedly extended the ban on 4G mobile internet in J&K even as the erswhile state, like the rest of the world, is grappling with coronavirus pandemic.

On June 17, the J&K Home Department passed yet another order, extending the restrictions on internet speed till July 8.

The order passed by the Home Secretary said that high speed net was likely to be used to coordinate and facilitate militant infiltration. It also mentioned that 2G speed “hasn’t impeded” COVID-19 control, e-commerce or online education.

On May 11, the Supreme Court had directed for the constitution of a “Special Committee”, headed by the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, to examine the issues that had been raised by the petitioners in a plea which sought for restoration of 4G speed internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court had stated that:

“…we are of the view that since the issues involved affect the State, and the nation, the Review Committee which consists of only State level officers, may not be in a position to satisfactorily address all the issues raised.”

Accordingly, a Special Committee was to be constituted, comprising of Secretaries at the State as well as the National level to “look into the prevailing circumstances and immediately determine the necessity of the continuation of the restrictions in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Till date, the Special Committee has not been constituted. Citing this, the Foundation of Media Professionals, which was one of the petitioners in the SC seeking restoration of 4G services, has filed a contempt petition in the top court.