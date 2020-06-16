We also suffered casualties; China doesn’t want a clash but we don’t fear it: Global Times Editor

Srinagar: Editor-in-chief of Global Times, considered a mouthpiece of the government in China Tuesday said there were casualties on the Chinese side as well during the violent physical skirmishes in Galwan valley in Ladakh in which three Indian Army personnel were killed.

Hu Xijin tweeted: “Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it.”

Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 16, 2020

While Indian Army has issued an official statement saying casualties took place on either side, China is yet to acknowledge loss of life of its personnel.

“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation,” read the official statement from Indian Army.

The fresh incident points out to the worsening situation between India and china along the Ladakh LAC.

Reports said the Army will hold a press conference later today.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, as per ANI, called on India “to not take unilateral actions or stir up trouble.”

News agency AFP ran with this ticker: Beijing accuses India of crossing border, ‘attacking Chinese personnel’.

Reports said it was the first combat casualties on the LAC since 1975.

India shares a 3,488-km border with China while Ladakh shares 646 Km of the LAC with the neighboring country. Jammu and Kashmir is the only place in the country which shares its borders with both Pakistan and China.