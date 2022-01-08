Bears usually hibernate in the winter season in Kashmir valley. However, two bear cubs were captured by the wildlife department in the Watoo village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.The video of these two cute cubs was viral on social media yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video was being shared on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube. Locals of the Watoo village had gathered around the cubs and the captured baby bears had become the centre of attraction.However, the presence of humans seemed to have scared the cubs as can be seen in the video.