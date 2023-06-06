Zilla Fatu, the son of late American World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Umaga, has announced his conversion to Islam.

He announced his conversion in a YouTube video. Zilla described his journey to Islam as “beautiful.” He was influenced by devout Muslim inmates in jail and shared his insights about the time spent there.

Zilla is known for his fitness and meditation videos, he announced his acceptance of Islam during the “Sunday Funday” vlog on his YouTube channel.

The 27-year-old said that he had been curious about Islam during his time in prison and after much study and research on the religion, accepted Islam a year ago, on April 3rd, 2022. He was drawn to the faith after witnessing the conduct of devout Muslims in prison.