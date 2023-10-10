Srinagar, October 10: Afaq Shafi, a gifted young singer from Srinagar, has made his mark by successfully clearing the auditions for the prestigious Indian Idol Season 14. Afaq showcased his musical prowess with a heartfelt rendition of Kumar Sanu’s ‘Sochengay Tumhay Pyar’ during the audition round.

The judging panel of Indian Idol Season 14 comprises some of the Bollywood music industry’s luminaries, including Shreya Ghoshal, Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani.

Afaq Shafi’s remarkable performance during the auditions has garnered widespread acclaim on social media. Audiences have showered praise on his singing prowess and unique style, appreciating the judges for recognizing and supporting his talent even amidst the nerves. The listeners have commended his distinctive touch and nuances in the rendition, terming it “Bahut badhia” and expressing the sentiment that the “Kashmir ka mausam aa gaya hai.”

” thank the judges who supported him as they could sense he was nervous…. And then what a singing man! Gaane mein apna khud ka touch bhi diya hai chhoti chhoti harkat daal k… Bahut badhia… Lagta hai Kashmir ka mausam aa gaya hai.. (sic),” wrote a netizen.

Another netizen remarked: “Good that the judges encouraged him and spotted his talent. Natural talent – there is something in his music and voice. I feel Kashmiris who have gone through so much suffering can express pain with sincerity (sic).”

Indian Idol, widely celebrated as one of the country’s premier singing reality shows, has unfolded its 14th season, promising to be the ‘Music Ka Sabse Bada Tyohaar’. The platform is dedicated to scouting and nurturing exceptional musical talent, giving them an opportunity to shine on a national stage.