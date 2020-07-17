Watch: Major landslide damages multiple houses in Central Kashmir

Srinagar: Two residential houses and a shopping complex were damaged after coming underneath a massive landslide in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Friday.

The landslide also blocked the Srinagar-Leh highway, resulting in the suspension of the traffic on the strategic thoroughfare.

Reports said that a major landslide ripped through the shops and residential houses in Bunibagh Kangan area along the Highway early morning.

In the incident, as per reports, a chopping complex comprising of at least sixteen shops belonging to one Ali Mohammad Mir and two residential houses belonging to Ghulam Hassan Mir and Ali Mohammad suffered major damage.

The police and civil administration including Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, SDM Kangan, SDPO Kangan and SHO Kangan reached the spot to assess the situation, reports said.

SHO Kangan said that there are chances of few vehicles having come under the landslide adding “fortunately there was no human loss.”

“Beacon and civil administration are on the job to clear the road of the debris”, the official said adding “We have also sought forces (Army) machinery from Z-Morh tunnel.”

The vehicular movement has been suspended on the Highway and it may take some 5-6 hours to clear the debris off the 150 feet long road stretch, the official said.

Urging the interesting people not to take journey along the road for next 5-6 hours, the official said “Priority remains to clear the road.”

“We will accordingly intimate the public”, the official added. (GNS)