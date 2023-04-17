SRINAGAR: Popularly known as Kashmir’s ‘Peter Dinklage’, actor from Anantnag district Tariq Mir has made his presence felt in the newly released trailer of the upcoming Ekta Kapoor film `U-Turn’.

Though Mir had made a brief appearance in Salman Khan starrer ‘Bharat’, he said he was glad that he got a chance to exhibit his acting skills in the remake of the 2018 blockbuster Kannada thriller `U-Turn’.

“In my first Bollywood appearance in Bharat, my role was very brief and people noticed me because of my resemblance to Peter Dinklage. However, this time I got a chance to exhibit my acting skills as well. I shot for U-Turn in December last year and then from March to May in Chandigarh, Pune, and Mumbai. I am happy to see myself in the promo and I hope my acting skills are appreciated,” Mir told The Kashmir Monitor.

Interestingly, Mir had created a buzz in Bollywood and on social media for his resemblance to Peter Dinklage – the popular star of the American television series ‘Game of Thrones’ (GoT).

Alaya F, who made her debut opposite Saif Ali Khan in ‘Jawani Jaaneman’, plays the lead role in U-Turn. She happens to be the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and is set to appear in another movie titled ‘Freddy’.