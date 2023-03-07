Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is on a visit to India these days.

Gates has regularly been updating his blog and social media handles with updates from his India trip. On Monday, he posted a video of him driving a Mahindra e-rickshaw, Treo with Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey’s classic ‘Babu Samjho Ishaare’ from from the film ‘Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi’ playing in the background.

“What has three wheels, zero emissions and makes no noise? It’s called Mahindra Treo,” reads the text supers on the video. He also shares certain features of the three-wheeler, adding, “We’re going to need to reinvent the way we do everything from agriculture to transportation to get on the road to a zero-carbon emissions world.”

The billionaire drove through various roads in a proper suit and tie.

Bill Gates, for the last week, has been seen meeting the country’s most known faces, from Anand Mahindra, and Ratan Tata to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a part of his India trip.