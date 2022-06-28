Actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani had to be rescued after she fainted while shooting a water stunt for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’.

Jannat and her co-contestants are shooting for the reality show in Cape Town, South Africa.

Colors channel shared a video clip in which Jannat performed a water stunt. It begins with the actress being dropped into the water from a plexiglass tank. Towards the end of the promo, we can see Jannat fainting as a crew member help her to come out of the pool.

“Paani ho ya aag, Jannat ko karna hoga har khatre ko paar 🔥”, Colors said.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to begin on July 2 on Colors TV. Apart from Jannat, the show will also have Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani participating in it.