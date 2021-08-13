‘Want to bat like AB de Villiers’: Specially-abled Kashmiri shawl seller to play cricket series against Bangladesh

Srinagar: Nayeem Ahmad Malla (25), a specially abled shawl seller from Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, has been selected by the Board of Disabled Cricket Association (BDCA) to play a test and ODI series against Bangladesh next month.

The news of his selection has elated Malla and he is looking forward to display his all-round skills if given a chance to play for Team India in the tournament beginning September 12.

“Though I have been playing cricket right from my childhood, I have been playing in tournaments since 2017. During trials in Hyderabad, I was selected by the BDCA to play for Team India. The news of my selection has elated me and my family. I will give my best in the tournament that is starting from September 12,” Malla told The Kashmir Monitor.

He said he idolised the South African cricketer AB de Villiers and loved to bat like him.

“AB de Villiers is my favourite player and I like his batting style. I am also a medium fast bowler and am confident of doing well against Bangladesh,” said Malla, who sells shawls in Kolkata.

“Unfortunately, due to an accident I had become physically challenged but I did not give up playing cricket. I am thankful to my family for supporting me especially during the past couple of years as business took a hit due to the Covid lockdown,” he added.

As per a BDCA letter to Malla, he has been selected to play in all three forms of cricket.

“On behalf of the BDCA and its Board members I wish to inform and congratulate you that based on your past performance and the recently concluded four days probable Cricket Selections Camp at Hyderabad organized by Board of Disabled Cricket Association, you have been selected in the Indian Cricket Team for the ODI series against Bangladesh. You have also been selected in test match and T 20 series against Bangladesh,” said a letter from the BDCA general secretary to Malla.