Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were spotted celebrating “Jawan Day” outside theaters at 6 am. They joyously danced and set off fireworks as they eagerly gathered to watch the film’s first show, which also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sunil Grover.

The enthusiasm of SRK’s fans extended beyond the theater doors, as they continued dancing to the beats of “Zinda Banda” inside the cinemas. Videos of their spirited celebrations have gone viral, with one fan page proudly declaring, “Haters can keep crying, saying it’s corporate booking because, in their wildest dreams, their star won’t be able to bring this much crowd for a 6 AM show.”

Haters can keep crying saying it's corporate booking because in their wildest dream their star won't be able to bring this much crowd for a 6AM show #Jawanpic.twitter.com/9lDNoyJVyZ — Aman (@amanaggar02) September 7, 2023

Renowned casting director Mukesh Chabbra shared his thoughts on the film, describing “Jawan” as an emotional roller coaster. He expressed gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee, and producer Gaurav Verma for making him a part of the project. Even if he wasn’t involved in the film, it deeply moved him and gave him goosebumps, Chabbra remarked, adding that it’s one of the best Bollywood and Pan India films he’s seen, combining mass appeal with a meaningful message.

Director Vignesh also joined in to wish the “Jawan” team, including his wife Nayanthara. He conveyed his best wishes for the film’s success and encouraged them to break box office records. Nayanthara, in turn, reshared his message and expressed her gratitude.

Previously, actors Mahesh Babu and Dharmendra had showered their love and best wishes on Shah Rukh Khan. Now, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his work on the film “Leo,” has also extended his warm regards to SRK and the entire “Jawan” cast and crew. He wished them the absolute best and hoped for the film to become a blockbuster.