Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed a weekend lockdown to flatten the Covid curve in the Union territory.

The administration has restricted the indoor and outdoor gathering to 25 persons.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, restaurants, clubs, and swimming pools too have been directed to function at 25% of the authorized capacity with due adherence to CAB and SOPs.

The administration has called for minimizing the official meeting in the government departments and intensifying the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The government said that passengers with valid vaccination certificates and RTPCR reports of not more than 72 hours shall not require testing on arrival.

The administration has ordered the educational institutes and coaching centers to continue adopting the online mode of teaching.

“There shall be no in-person teaching. The educational institutions shall be permitted to direct attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purpose only,” It said.

As per the order, only vaccinated persons can undertake inter-state travel. Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter the parks.

The state executive committee also announced a slew of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“There will be complete restrictions on non-essential movements during weekends in entire J&K,” the order read.

The administration has ordered the District Commissioners to adopt zero-tolerance against non-compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

“They shall ensure due action against the defaulters under relevant sanctions of Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act, and Indian Penal Code,” it said.

“The DMs shall constitute inspection teams of district officers to check whether the instruction contained herein for the enforcement of CAB are implemented by the concerned with due responsibility. Further, the DMs shall constitute joint actions teams of police and Executive Magistrates for intensifying enforcement of CAB and ensure no violator is let off,” the order said.

The administration called for the active involvement of PRIs, community leaders, market associations, and federations in the awareness campaign regarding COVID-19.

The administration has ordered the deputy commissioner to intensify testing and keep track of the positivity rate in their jurisdiction. From house- to- house surveillance to contact tracing and surveillance of influenza-Like Illness, the administration has ordered conducting these exercises in containment and micro- containment zones.