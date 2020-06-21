by Mohammad Dawood < 1 min read

Video: Three militants killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar: Three militants were Sunday killed in an encounter in Zadibal area of Srinagar.

The identity of the slain militants and their affiliation was yet to be ascertained.

 

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone VIjay Kumar said that three unidentified militant has been killed so far, while searches are still going on.

Talking to media, the IGP said that police persuaded the militants to surrender but they rejected the offer.

“One among the trapped militant is involved in last month attack at Pandach area of Ganderbal, in which two BSF personnel were killed,” the IGP added.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been suspended in Srinagar as a precuationary measure.

