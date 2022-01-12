Lahore: He used to bowl at 150 km per hour. He was lethal in the death.Now he is selling channa on the streets of Pakistan.Hey, hold on! Don’t get it wrong. Wahab Riaz has posted a funnyvideo on social media selling Channa just to put smile on his fans’ faces. Fans including Pakistanicricketer Ahmed Shehzad have reacted to the video shared by the senior speedster,who has been away from international cricket for some time now. “Your “Chano walaCha-cha” of the day! Send your orders ‘kia banaon aur kitnay ka banaun?’ P.S.Loved spending some time around this special handcart reminded me of mychildhood days,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Video : Wahab Riaz #47 (Official)

Like many other fans, AhmedShehzad also reacted to Wahab’s post. “Wahab uncle Ali also wants to have some please,” he wroteWahab Riaz has represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20 Internationals.

He has 83 wickets in Tests, 120 in ODIs and 34wickets in International T20.Wahab Riaz has scored over 1000runs in his career and has three half-centuries to his name in ODIs. The pacer is away frominternational cricket for the last two years. He played his last ODI and T20match in November-December 2020 and has not played any Test match for thenational team since 2018.