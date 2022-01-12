SRINAGAR: A video of cute kids with schoolbags negotiating mounds of snow on a Kashmir street is winning the internet.

Posted by Soun Watan, the video shows three pheran-clad kindergarten kids with schoolbags walking through the snow-covered road somewhere in North Kashmir.

The children can be seen negotiating mounds of snow as their guardian keep a close watch.

“Harmokh bartal zagai madaano, Yee dapham tee lagayo…” a song sung by Sniti Mishra plays in the background.

Kids with school bags has become a rare right ever since the Covid 19 virus appeared on scene in 2020.

Schools have been closed since then in Kashmir and resumption of offline classes looks like a distant dream.

Owing to the virus schooling and socialising of young kids has become a global problem with more and more kids reporting social anxieties and disorders.

Earlier a video of eight-year-old Kashmir’s human calculator broke the internet.

Education has been the biggest casualty in Kashmir. Unlike other parts of the country, the valley has seen two back-to-back lockdowns.

Students have not been to school since August 2019. Most of the schools have switched over to the online mode of education.

Students however have been missing their schools, friends, and other extra circular activities. Despite lockdown, students have brought laurels and made Kashmir proud. Several students cracked NEET and JEE in the last two years.