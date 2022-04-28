Srinagar: Eid-ul-Fitr is round the corner and a ‘rouf’ (Kashmiri folk dance) by kids is melting hearts.

In the video uploaded by the page of ‘Oasis Rawalpora’ on Facebook, cute kids can be seen doing ‘rouf’ on the beats of ‘Eid ayi ras ras’ in the background. ‘Eid ayi ras ras’ is a famous traditional Kashmiri folk song that is played on the joyous occasion of Eid.

The video titled “Eid special 2022 -Presenting Eid Rouf by our sweet sugar candies’ has won the hearts of netizens in Kashmir.

“MashaAllah,” commented Aasima Amin on Facebook while Sana Mubashir wrote: “So adorable.”

Interestingly, while few girls can be taking active participation in the ‘rouf’, few boys look lazy.

One netizen Hilal Ganai pointed out the same and commented: “There should have been a movement among boys in this program.”

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 2 or 3 next month subject to the appearance of the crescent.