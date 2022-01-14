Srinagar: Leading pulmonologist Dr Naveed Nazir has asked people to follow Covid Appropriate Behavior to limit infections and prevent the collapse of the healthcare system.“We were expecting a third wave. Cases are exponentially increasing in other states. Now the same trend is being witnessed in J&K. In the next few weeks, we expect cases will surge. Infection spread is very rapid, but the severity and diseases is very less compared to the last two waves. Our hospital admissions have not been affected much, but if the trend continues then there is a possibility a percentage will have to be admitted,” he said.

He said it is important that Covid appropriate behavior is followed in letter and spirit. “Wearing masks, using sanitisers, maintaining distance, and avoiding gatherings. If we adhere to these SOPs, we can minimise the spread of infections,” he said.

“Our health care system was already prepared.During the second wave, we were fully prepared. There was no case where we felt that there was a shortage of oxygen or other things. The health care system is prepared. We have seen in developed countries that if cases increase healthcare system collapses. So we have to follow CAB to limit the infections,”he added.