JAMMU, JANUARY 22: Four districts of Jammu and Kashmir have achieved the 100% COVID vaccination target in the 15 – 18 years age group.

Ganderbal, Shopian, Anantnag, and Poonch districts have administered vaccines to all 18 plus population. This is a major step towards vaccinating the entire eligible population in the Union Territory.

The efforts of the district administration, Health officials, and frontline workers in this achievement are deeply appreciated. The health department is running a massive immunization campaign across Jammu and Kashmir.

Commenting on this milestone, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj said Vaccination among the young age group is vital to complete the safety chain in the society. Our department is running a vigorous campaign to motivate people to get vaccinated. Resultantly over 2 crore eligible people have been vaccinated in the Union Territory. We shall continue to peruse the goal of 100% vaccination in all age groups in Jammu and Kashmir

The entire 18 plus population and 60% of the 15-18 years age group have been vaccinated with the first dose in the Union Territory.