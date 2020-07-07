Two soldiers, policeman injured in Pulwama gunfight: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police on Tuesday clarified that two army soldiers and a policeman were injured while a militant was killed in a gunfight at Goosu area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“No soldier has been killed. Two army, and a police personnel have been injured in the gunfight,” he said.

Pertinently, a senior police had earlier said that one soldier succumbed to the injuries while injured were admitted to the hospital.

The gunfight had ensued after a joint team of Police, Army’s 53RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Goosu village amid inputs about the presence of the militants, officials said.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, they said. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter. In the initial firing, two army soldiers and cop were injured and were shifted to hospital. Subsequently, they said, one militant was also killed in the firefight. When reports last came in, the searches in the area were going on. (GNS)