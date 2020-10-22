Two newly recruited militants surrender in North Kashmir: IGP

Srinagar: Two newly recruited militants surrendered before the police on Thursday at Tujjar area of North Kashmir’s Sopore, police said.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that soon after militants were encircled by forces at Tujjar, their families were brought to the encounter site to persuade them to surrender, eventually they surrendered before police.

“Congratulations to their families and newly recruited militants should come back into mainstream,” IGP said.

Earlier, a joint team of forces had launched a cordon and search operation after getting specific information about presence of some militants in Tujjar area.(GNS)