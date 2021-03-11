Two minor girls ‘kidnapped’ in Shopian, recovered; accused arrested: Police

Srinagar: Two minor cousin sisters who were allegedly kidnapped in Shopian district of south Kashmir have been recovered within 12 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

Soon after the sisters, both aged about 14 years, went missing, officials said that a case FIR (No. 21/2021) under section 363 IPC (kidnapping) was registered in police station Zainapora Shopian.

SSP Shopian, they said, constituted five different police teams who immediately swung into action and at least 25 persons were detained for questioning.

“Finally girls were recovered and the accused was arrested from Srinagar,” they said. (GNS)