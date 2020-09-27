Two militants killed , solider injured in south Kashmir gunfight

Pulwama: One more militant has been killed while as an army solider has received an injuries in an encounter that raged between security forces and militants in Samboora village of Pampore belt in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday taking toll of killed militants to two.

An official said that two unidentified militants have been killed while as army solider has received injuries in Samboora encounter so far while as operation is on in the area.

He further added that injured solider has been shifted to 92 base hospital srinagar whose condition is said to be stable.

Earlier an official said that a joint team of Police, army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint teams of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure internet services have been snapped in Police district Awantipora—(KNO)