Two militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Pulwama: One more militant has been killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in Hakripora village of Kakapora belt in South kashmir’s Pulwama district taking toll of killed militants to two.

An official said that two unidentified militants have been killed in an exchange of fire so far while as search operation is on in the area.

Earlier an official said that a joint team of Police, army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

Earlier two militants were killed in an encounter in Melhoora Shopian—(KNO)