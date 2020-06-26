Two militants killed in Tral gunfight

Pulwama : Two militants have been killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces at Chewa Ullar area of Tral on Thursday evening.

Earlier, a joint team of Police, army’s 42 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them triggering an encounter.

Till now two militants have been killed and operation is in progress

Meanwhile as a precautionary measure internet services have been snapped in the area.KNO)