Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Lead Stories
··1 min read

Two Al-Badr militants killed in Khonmoh gunfight: IGP Kashmir

File photo

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Monday said that two Al-Badr militants have been killed in Khonmoh, Srinagar encounter and the slain duo are locals.

IGP said that Srinagar police received a tip-off yesterday evening after which the lead was further developed. “Police, army and the CRPF laid a siege in Khommoh area.

Two militants were hiding in the area. They were repeatedly asked to surrender, but they turned down all offers,” the IGP said. “This morning, the encounter started and both the militants were killed. The slain duo are locals from Al-Badr outfit.”


He said that Khonmoh and Khrew areas are connected with Tral belt of Pulwama district and this stretch usually witnesses militant movement—(KNO)



Previous
COVID crisis: Two Kashmir youths in 20s among 34 die overnight in J&K
Next
DRDO’s anti-COVID drug 2-DG will reduce recovery time, oxygen dependency: Harsh Vardhan
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor