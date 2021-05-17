Two Al-Badr militants killed in Khonmoh gunfight: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Monday said that two Al-Badr militants have been killed in Khonmoh, Srinagar encounter and the slain duo are locals.

IGP said that Srinagar police received a tip-off yesterday evening after which the lead was further developed. “Police, army and the CRPF laid a siege in Khommoh area.

Two militants were hiding in the area. They were repeatedly asked to surrender, but they turned down all offers,” the IGP said. “This morning, the encounter started and both the militants were killed. The slain duo are locals from Al-Badr outfit.”

He said that Khonmoh and Khrew areas are connected with Tral belt of Pulwama district and this stretch usually witnesses militant movement—(KNO)