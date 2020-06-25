Two militants killed in Sopore gunfight

Sopore: Two militants were killed in an encounter that broke out on wee hours of Thursday between militants and security forces at Hardshiva area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla distirct.

Officials said that two unidentified militants have been killed while as the searches are underway at the spot.

The official said a joint speech operation was launched by Army’s 32 RR, SOG sopore and CRPF in hardshiva area of sopore after developing specific inputs about presence of militants in the area.

During the searches, as the joint search party moved towards the suspected spot the hiding militants fired upon security forces leading to an encounter in the area, the official said.

He said two militants have been killed in the gunfight, while their identity is yet to be ascertained and searches are going on at the spot.

Meanwhile, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in entire police district sopore as precautionary measure to thwart any untoward happening—(KNO)