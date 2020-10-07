Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Shopian: Two militants have been killed in a night long encounter between security forces and militants at Sugan village of Zainapora belt in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A senior police officer said that two unidentified militants have been killed while as seaech operation is on in the area.

He added that militants were repeatedly asked to surrender, however, they refused to do so and fired upon forces which was retialated resulted in killing of two militants.

Earlier an official said that a joint team of Police, army’s 44 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint teams of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure internet services have been snapped in Shopian—(KNO)