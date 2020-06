Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Police on Friday said that the both militants hiding inside mosque in Meej area of Pampore have been killed

Police said that the patience and professionalism worked to neutralise the militants as well as to maintain sanctity of the Masjid.

“MeejPampore Encounter Update: #Patience & #professionalism worked. No use of firing & IED. Used tear smoke shells only. Maintained #sanctity of the #mosque. Both #militants hiding inside mosque neutralised,” police said in a tweet.