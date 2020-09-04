Two militants killed, Army officer, policeman injured in Pattan gunfight



Srinagar:An Army officer and a policeman were critically wounded while two militants are believed to have been killed in an ongoing gunfight in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, sources said.

The gunfight erupted when the joint operation was launched by forces early morning following an input about militant presence at Yedipora Pattan.

“The cordon was laid and contact with the militant was established. An Army Major was critically wounded in the initial exchange of fire,” sources said, adding that the condition of the injured officer is stated to be

Special Police Officer Naseer Ahmad was injured in the gunfight later. The injured SPO has been shifted to a Srinagar hospital.

A senior police officer said that the bodies of two militants were seen at the encounter site.

He said the operation is still underway.