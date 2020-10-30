Two militant associates arrested in Handwara: Police

Kupwara: Security forces on Friday claimed to have arrested two LeT militants associate in north Kashmir’s Handwara.

In a statement , police said that on the basis of specific information regarding the movement of suspicious persons, Handwara Police along with 21RR and 92 Bn. CRPF established Nakas at different locations in Handwara areas and started searching of vehicles and pedestrians.

During checking at Chinar Park Handwara two persons riding on a bike bearing Registraction number JK09B/1827 found in suspicious condition, who on seeing the search party tried to escape from the spot but were chased and apprehended by the search party.

The apprehended persons on preliminary questioning disclosed their identity as;

Liyakat Ahmad Mir son of Ab Ahad Mir and Aqib Rashid Mir son of Ab Rashid Mir both residents of Hyen Trehgam Kupwara.

On their personnel search Arms and Ammunition were recovered from their possession.

During questioning it came to surface that the duo are working with LeT militant outfit as associates and were about to distribute the Arms amd Ammunition among militants in South Kashmir.

In this regard Case FIR No. 363/2020 U/s 7/25 I.A.Act.,13,18,20 and 38 UA(P) Act has been registered in Police Station Handwara. Further investigation into the matter is under process, reads the statement.