Two LeT militants killed in Anantnag gunfight: Police

Monitor News Bureau

Published

🕒 3 hours ago  

on

IST

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The encounter took place at night in the Sangam area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir, a police official said.Weapons were recovered from the site of the encounter, he added

The slain militants have been identified as Naveed Bhat alias Furqan and Aaqib Bhat , both residents of Qaimoh is south Kashmir..

 
