Two hotels sealed in Katra for violating environmental norms
The Jammu and Kashmir administration sealed two hotels for allegedly violating environmental norms in Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district, officials said on Wednesday.
Acting on the recommendations of the State Pollution Control Board, Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib ordered the sealing of the hotels — New Sham Guest House, Jammu Road, and Hotel Meridian, Panthal Road — for grave violation of environmental norms, an official spokesman said.
Both the hotels were found guilty of not installing sewage treatment plants as required under the Environment Protection Act 1986, and were, therefore sealed, in the presence of SDM, Katra, Ashok Kumar, he said.
The owners of the hotels had been served notices prior to the closure of their establishments, the spokesman said.
Besides, the electricity supply to the hotels has been snapped and they were deregistered by the tourism department, he said.
The hotels shall remain sealed till the time they comply by the laid down environmental norms and install requisite treatment plants.
Coronavirus in China to make drugs expensive in India
New Delhi: The prices of generic drugs in India are likely to go up due to the country”s excessive dependence on the imports of active ingredients from China, which has been hit by the novel coronavirus epidemic.
While noting that Indian imports are highly dependent on China, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in its report on the impact of ”novel coronavirus in China” has said that the supply chain disruption caused by the lockdown placed in four provinces and around 50 cities of China has “significant ramifications for Indian industry”.
43 per cent of India”s imports from the world coming from China.
India sources about 65-70 per cent of active pharmaceutical ingredients and close to 90 per cent of certain mobile phone parts from China.
The world”s largest manufacturer and exporter, China also accounts for 45 per cent of India”s total electronics imports, one-third of machinery and almost two-fifths of organic chemicals and over 25 per cent of automotive parts and fertilizers.
Though the overall impact on Indian economy so far is “moderate”, the CII has said that sectors like pharmaceuticals, shipping, automobiles, mobiles and electronics have already been or likely to be impacted.
The Indian pharma industry heavily relies on imports of bulk drugs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient and intermediates), with 70 per cent of API coming from China. Imports from China have been on a steady rise over the years due to the low-cost advantage Chinese manufacturers have. India imported around Rs. 249 billion worth of bulk drugs last year, accounting for around 40 per cent of overall domestic consumption. Last year, India imported Rs. 174 billion of API from China while exporting only Rs. 16 billion worth APIs. The value addition in India is mainly through formulation, packaging and distribution.
The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted supplies of pharmaceutical ingredients from China, resulting in shortages and potential price rise of generic drugs in India, the CII has said. “Indian pharmaceutical companies are now running close to exhausting their supply of APIs (usually have up to two months stock) and considering supply from other countries,” the report revealed, adding that the situation has not reached to any crisis yet as stocks and viable alternatives are still available.
Expressing concern about the delays in shipments between India and China, the CII has noted a sharp drop in the dry bulk cargo movement since last month.
“Realisation per day per vessel has declined by more than 75-80 per cent in dry bulk trade,” the report said.
If the shutdown in China persists, the CII predicts an eight to ten per cent contraction of Indian auto manufacturing in 2020.
Hope to resolve matter soon: SC-appointed panel meets protesters at Shaheen Bagh
A mediation panel appointed by the Supreme Court reached Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh Wednesday to meet women who have been protesting against the amended citizenship law.
Two advocates, Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, were appointed as interlocutors by the apex court on Monday after it acknowledged people’s right to protest. The panel was deployed with a mandate to persuade the protesters to end their blockade of a public road.
“We have come here according to the order of Supreme Court. We hope to speak to everyone. We hope to resolve the matter with everybody’s cooperation,” Advocate Sanjay Hegde was quoted as saying by ANI.
A bench of Justice S K Kaul and K M Joseph had observed that one set of people taking to public roads to air their grievance can inspire others which will ultimately lead to chaos.
J&K readying for investments to spur growth: Advisor Sharma
Bengaluru, Feb 19: Jammu and Kashmir is no longer what it was for decades, and is changing and readying itself for investments to spur growth and development, a top official said.
“The overall situation in J&K has changed after August 5, 2019. Things are getting better. As a new Union Territory (UT), we are rolling out a red carpet for investors from across the country to join us in spurring growth and development there, J&K Lieutenant Governor”s Adviser K.K. Sharma told IANS in an interview here.
With the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution and splitting the former northern border state into UTs of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh on August 5, 2019 through an Act of Parliament, the central government has opened up the erstwhile strife-torn state for outside investments in diverse sectors to tap growth opportunities and create jobs for thousands.
“Normalcy is being restored across the UT to create favourable atmosphere for investments in 14 sectors, through incentives, tax reliefs, duty exemptions and single-window clearance for ease-of-doing-business by anyone from any state,” asserted Sharma after a roadshow on Monday for the upcoming J&K Investors Meet in Srinagar and Jammu in May.
Admitting that people outside the region tend to think that the situation in J&K is more acute than what it is or was in the past, the Adviser said that Internet access and mobile connectivity were being restored across the UT in compliance with the Supreme Court directive.
“In addition to restoring communication links, including voice and data, a slew of confidence-building measures have been taken to make the people, especially tourists and pilgrims from elsewhere in the country and overseas, to visit the picturesque region and feel at home, with safety and security at any time,” reiterated Sharma.
The central government had restricted and regulated pilgrimage visiting Vaishno Devi and Amarnath shrines in July before removing the special status on August 5.
“The restrictions are to ensure that the facilities are not misused for promoting disorder by vested interests and anti-nationals. In some months, all curbs will be eased to restore normalcy and connectivity, as the ground situation is reviewed every week or fortnight,” pointed out Sharma.
As the 1983-batch former IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and UT cadre, Sharma was appointed on November 14, 2019 as adviser to Lt Governor GC Murmu of the newly-created UT along with retired IPS officer Farooq Khan, as the other adviser. They both were advisers to then J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik before the state was bifurcated into two UTs.
Noting that the prevailing law and order situation would not continue for long, the former bureaucrat said that the new regime had changed the perception of the people, especially investors, corporates, businesses and traders.
“We want to get going and tell investors what the present dispensation stands for. Investors will take into account how things are in the UT and the impression they are going to get will definitely will be different from what they had in the past for various reasons,” affirmed Sharma.
Unlike in the past, outside investors will be able to buy land, as land status and leases are going to be far more liberal to set up production or processing plants, software and hardware units, private hospitals, universities, food parks, export houses and trading complexes.
“Each policy will be valid for 10 years. Once the policy is finalised, investments under that policy will be guaranteed,” averred Sharma.
For big-ticket investments, the new regime will meet corporate honchos of India Inc in manufacturing and services sectors, including global software majors like TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL.
“We will seek appointments with heads of India Inc. not only in Bengaluru, but also in other cities where roadshows for investors” meet are scheduled. The meetings will be held at level of our Lt Governor and top bureaucrats,” said Sharma.
Assuring prospective investors of a very good industrial ecosystem, the adviser said that besides natural and human resources, the UT had a talent pool of IT professionals, apple concentrate plants and steel mills of high quality on par with global best.
“In addition to 6,000-acre land bank, we have developed industrial estates, and ensure salubrious climate, skilled workforce, educated youths, quality power, clean water, fresh air, flora and most hospitable people to make investors feel at home,” Sharma added.
