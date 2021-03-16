Two Ganderbal youth prevented from joining militancy: Police

Ganderbal: Two youths from Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district were prevented from joining militant ranks after they were apprehended by Ganderbal Police on Tuesday, police said here.

An official said that two youth hailing from Batwina and Kurhama areas of Ganderbal who had left home to join militancy were being brought back.

He said that Ganderbal police succeeded in bringing back these two youth. “Parents of both the youth were unaware about their clandestine activities,” he said.

He also said that parents should come forward and report any such activity of their wards so that they are mainstreamed through concerted counselling by experts.

