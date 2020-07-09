Two feared dead after slipping into well in Kupwara; second such incident in a week

Srinagar: Two persons are feared dead after they slipped into a well while cleaning it in Chalgund village of Hatmatpora-Hyhama in Kupwara district in north Kashmir on Thursday.

New agency GNS reported that two persons, Ghulam Nabi Khan (35) and Ghulam Mohi-udin Ganai (50), went inside the well, located in Ganie Mohalla, to clean it.

However they slipped.

Subsequently locals besides teams from SDRF and police rushed to the spot and started a massive rescue operation.

Station House Officer of the concerned police station said that efforts are underway to retrieve them.

This is the second such incident in the district as on June 2, four persons died after a well they were working on, collapsed in Warsun Dardpora area of Kupwara district.