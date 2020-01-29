Kashmir
Trump likely to make his first visit to India in Feb: Report
New Delhi, Jan 29: Days after offering to mediate on Kashmir issue, news reports on Wednesday suggested that US President Donald Trump is planning to visit to India in February. As per media report, Trump is likely to visit India from February 24 to 26.
The report comes at a time when both the countries are in touch with each other to work out mutually convenient dates for the visit.
The development comes after PM Modi invited Trump to attend the Republic Day 2020 parade as the chief guest last year but he declined the invitation because of scheduling issues.
Reports suggested that the finalisation of dates depend on political developments in Washington, where the impeachment motion is on against the US President.
PM Modi during his visit to the US in September last year had reminded the US President Trump of his invitation to visit India along with his family.
Besides, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during their visit to the US had also extended the invitation to the US President to visit India.
Notably, PM Modi had last week called up Trump and both the leader spoke to each other on phone to discuss ways to further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership.
During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi highlighted the significant progress made in the strategic partnership between India and the US. PM Modi also expressed his willingness to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.
Kashmir
Prevention of coronavirus:DC Srinagar chairs DSC meeting to devise action plan
Srinagar, Jan 29: District Surveillance Committee Srinagar Wednesday met under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary to devise an action plan to prevent and control spread of Coronovirus in the district.
Chief Medical Officer Srinagar Dr Talat Jabeen who is the co-chairperson and other members of the committee attended the meeting.
The meeting discussed the response mechanism required to be activated and the requirements that need to be made available to prevent spread and control of the virus in the district.
The DC directed for immediate and district-wide awareness campaigns about coronavirus and the measures that need to taken to prevent and control its spread. He direct for issuing advisories and spreading awareness about it at zonal and block levels across the district.
The meeting was informed that rapid response teams have been activated – one in each health zone of the district – across the district adding that these teams will be monitoring the situation on the round-the-clock basis and taking measures to prevent and control the spread of the virus.
It is was informed that these teams are also being trained to handle public concerns and readiness to deal with challenges in this regard.
The DC directed for designating nodal points with nodal officers in each district and sub-district hospital in the district. He directed for establishing quarantine wards in each hospital and health centre where those suspected with having acquired the virus can be admitted in order to prevent spread of the infection.
The meeting was informed that isolation wards have already been established at tertiary-care hospitals like SMHS and SKIMS.
Dr Shahid asked the health authorities of the district and other concerned authorities to submit details of logistics that might be required to handle contingencies stressing the importance of being well-equipped to be able to deal with challenges in this regard.
The meeting was informed that special screening arrangements are being made at the Srinagar airport adding that arrivals are being screened before leaving the airport to ensure that those suspected to be affected with the virus are quarantined the aim being to prevent the spread of the virus.
It was informed that the medical staff deployed at the airport has been equipped with necessary logistics to enable them to handle the task at hand and tackling any suspected cases.
Dr Shahid further directed for identifying gaps and laboratory support that might be required to identify suspected cases and then control its spread. He also reviewed the hospital preparedness in terms of isolation and ventilator management of suspected cases. Capacity for laboratory diagnosis in hospitals was also reviewed during the meeting.
Meanwhile a district-level control room and helplines at zonal levels are being established in the district. Their establishment is aimed at quick reporting of suspected cases and ensuring quick response aimed at prevention and control of the virus.
Kashmir
Top Army commander visits police hqrs in Jammu
Jammu, Jan 28: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited the police headquarters here on Tuesday and complimented the force for maintaining peace and working alongside other forces to eliminate militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.
Lt Gen Singh, General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, is retiring from service on January 31 and will be replaced by Lt Gen Y K Joshi.
Lt Gen Joshi is currently serving as the Chief of Staff of the Northern Command which takes care of the overall security scenario along the border with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir as well as with China in Ladakh.
“The GOC-in-C visited Jammu Kashmir Police Headquarters, where he interacted with Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and other senior officers,” a police spokesman said.
Lt Gen Singh complemented the DGP and his entire team for the outstanding work being done for peace and welfare of the people in the Union territory, he added.
“Police personnel have always remained on the forefront while dealing with anti-militancy activities and there exists great synergy and coordination with the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces, and the counterinsurgency grid is moving like a well-oiled machine,” Lt Gen Singh said, adding that the police have a huge role to play in maintaining peace and eliminating militants in the Union Territory.
The Army commander expressed his gratitude to the DGP for providing the opportunity to interact with the officers and wished the entire force good luck. He also extended good wishes to the families of the police personnel, the spokesman said.
The DGP thanked the Army commander for his cooperation and support in maintenance of public order and the security environment, and said Lt Gen Singh was a wonderful team leader and it was a privilege to work with him.
‘Pak has reactivated militant camps’
New Delhi, Jan 28: Army Vice Chief Lt Gen SK Saini on Tuesday said militant launchpads are being reoccupied and their camps are being reactivated across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK).
“The situation in Jammu and Kashmir on both LoC and the hinterland are under control. The launchpads have been reoccupied and militant camps are active. Saini said that ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army have gone up last year but the Army was “fully geared up to meet challenges that come across”.
In the last few weeks, there have been reports about the heightened activity of terrorists in PaK backed by the Pakistan Army.
Asked about his priorities as Vice Chief, he said, “Removing hollowness in terms of critical deficiencies of equipment, ammunition etc, capability development along the Northern borders.”
Hollowness in Army preparedness was first highlighted as few years ago when it was brought by the then Army Chief Gen VK Singh that the force was facing critical shortage of ammunition and weapon systems required for fighting wars.
Saini also stressed that he would work for aligning the Army Headquarters with the newly created Department of Military Affairs under Chief of Defence Staff. He said he would work towards bringing in more jointness into the working of the Army with the newly created structures. (ANI)
Kashmir
Meets Pak PM in Davos: Trump again offers to ‘help’ resolve Kashmir
Davos, Jan 22: President Donald Trump has said that the US is watching the developments between India and Pakistan over Kashmir “very closely” and repeated his offer to “help” resolve the dispute between the two neighbors during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan here.
Addressing the media with Khan prior to their private meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum here on Tuesday, President Trump asserted that trade and borders were both critical points for discussion, while Khan said that for him, Afghanistan was the top priority.
Trump told Khan, whom he referred to as “my friend”, that he would speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ongoing Kashmir issue. The US president is expected to visit India in the coming weeks, marking his first visit after taking up his post in the White House. “What’s going on between Pakistan and India… if we can help, we certainly will be willing to. We have been watching it very closely and it’s an honor to be here with my friend,” Trump said.
“The Pakistan-India conflict is a very big issue for us in Pakistan and we expect the US to always play its part in deescalating the tensions because no other country can,” Khan said. President Trump has repeatedly offered to mediate following India’s August 5 decision to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan which has been trying to internationalize the issue.
New Delhi has defended its move, saying Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the issue was strictly internal to the country, and the special status provisions only gave rise to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. “The country took the decision of abrogation of Article 370, which had only given separatism and terrorism to that state,” Prime Minister Modi said in October.
Although President Trump has offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue in the past, New Delhi has told Washington that it is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan and there is no scope for any third-party mediation. On the sidelines of the G7 summit in the French town of Biarritz in August last, Prime Minister Modi, while interacting with the media alongside President Trump, categorically rejected any scope for third party mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, saying the two countries can resolve all issues bilaterally and “we don’t want to trouble any third country”.
This was the third meeting between Trump and Khan since Pakistan premier assumed office in 2018, and it came against the backdrop of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s recent trip to the US, amid reports that the US and Afghan Taliban were close to striking a peace deal. “There are issues we want to talk about. The main issue is Afghanistan because it concerns the US and Pakistan. Fortunately, we are on the same page. Both of us are interested in peace there and an orderly transition in Afghanistan with talks with Taliban and the government,” Khan said.
When a reporter asked Trump if he would visit Pakistan considering he was already set to visit India, the US president evaded a direct answer and said he was meeting the Pakistan premier in Davos. “Well, we’re visiting right now. So we don’t really have to. I wanted to say that from a relationship standpoint, we got a great relationship. From the standpoint of our two countries, we’re getting along very well. I would say we’ve never been closer to Pakistan the way we’re right now. And this is a big statement,” Trump said.
However, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that President Trump has assured Prime Minister Khan that he would visit Pakistan soon. Several “important issues” were discussed in the hour-long “productive” meeting between the two leaders, Qureshi was quoted as saying by Dawn.
The foreign minister said he was also present during the meeting, which was attended by Trump’s “entire team”. Qureshi said President Trump was also briefed on the measures taken by Pakistan to get off the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list. Pakistan also asked for US support on the matter, he added.
Khan left for Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum and on Tuesday. The four-day summit which kicked off on Tuesday marks the 50th anniversary of the forum. A total of 53 heads of State are on the guest list. Nearly 3,000 participants from 118 countries are expected to attend the event during which political leaders, business executives, heads of international organizations and civil society representatives are set to deliberate on contemporary economic, geopolitical, social and environmental issues.
‘No scope for third-party mediation’
New Delhi, Jan 22: There is no role for any third-party intervention on the issue of Kashmir, government sources said a day after US President Donald Trump’s fresh offer to “help” India and Pakistan resolve the lingering dispute.
New Delhi’s long-held position has been that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there is no question of any mediation or intervention by any third party.
Speaking to reporters with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos on Tuesday, Trump said the US was watching the developments relating to Kashmir “very closely” and repeated his offer to “help” resolve the dispute.
It was Trump’s fourth offer in last five months to help both the countries resolve the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories.
“What’s going on between Pakistan and India if we can help, we certainly will be willing to. We have been watching it very closely,” Trump said.
Official sources said India’s clear and consistent position has been that there is no role to play for any third party on Kashmir.
Trump is expected to visit India in the second half of February.
It is learnt that India had communicated to Washington after Trump’s offer to mediate on Kashmir last year that it is a bilateral matter with Pakistan. (PTI)