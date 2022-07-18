Srinagar: Explored only by the high altitude trekkers so far, the pristine Warwan valley is now enticing tourists with a first of its kind eco-resort set up by a local in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

While visitors can just relax at the resort or trek to several high altitude terrains and lakes, the ‘Warwan Valley Eco Resort’ also offers a range of indigenous vegetarian delights like ‘Khiwa with Trombi roti’.

Irshad Ahmad Rather, who set up the eco-resort recently, said he had taken the initiative to promote Warwan and its trekking routes.

“Mostly high altitude trekkers come here and Warwan by and large has remained unexplored despite having breathtaking locations. This is for the first time we set up this eco-resort here so that people come to Warwan. Though we started recently, response has been very good and we received quite a few tourists besides a good number of locals from J&K,” Irshad told The Kashmir Monitor.

He said Wadwan had several trekking routes and one can also hike to high altitude lakes. “We have already identified four routes: Palwas trek, Gurwas Valley trek, Naginder Lakes trek (7 lakes trek) and Purmandal trek. We will identify more as footfalls increase,” he said.

Irshad said another major attraction of the resort was the indigenous cuisines of Warwan.

“This is a 100% vegetarian camping sight. We only serve vegetarian food comprising local delicacies like Himalayan rajma dal with local rice, Khiwa with Trombi roti, etc. And I bet if you eat our potatoes that are grown at an altitude of 12000 feet, you will realise it tastes better than mutton,” he said. “We have set up tents while keeping in mind the topography of the region. The tents are high quality that include singles and the ones for families. There are adequate restroom facilities while keeping in view the environmental concerns.”

West Himalaya explorer Wiqar Bashir said Warwan valley was a ‘trekker’s delight’ while regretting that it had remained by and large unexplored.

“The Warwan Valley is a trekker’s delight but unfortunately, it has not been promoted as it should be. We can only hope that the setting up of an eco-resort will majorly bring Warwan on J&K’s tourism map,” Wiqar told The Kashmir Monitor.

Interestingly, Wiqar had led a group of mountaineers to complete a first of its kind ‘Himalayan Traverse’ from the higher reaches of Ladakh to upper Kishtwar in Jammu region in 2015.