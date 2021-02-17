Train services from Banihal to Baramulla to resume partially from Feb 22

Srinagar: The train services will resume partially in Jammu and Kashmir from Banihal to Baramulla on 22 February (Monday).

Chief Area Manager railways, Saqib Yousuf said that the train services will resume partially from 22 February.

Chief Area manager has also written a letter to SSP/GRP/Srinagar to inform his office whether they have any objection in restoration of train services.

“In reference to the above mentioned subject, train services are to be partally restored in Banihal- Baramulla section from 22 February 2021 onwards. Kindly inform the office of undersigned whether your office has any objection in restarting the passenger services between Banihal-Baramulla section. Kindly treat this as most urgent, please regards, reads the letter from Chief Area Manager railways to SSP/GRP/ Srinagar,” the letter reads.

Pertinently, train services in Jammu and Kashmir were suspended on March 19 last year in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Notably, Banihal-Baramulla Train services resumed on 11 November 2019 after remaining suspended for around 100 days after abrogation of special status of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Railway officials had said that railway suffered a loss of around 2 crore after it remained suspended from 05 August 2019 to November 11, 2019—(KNO)