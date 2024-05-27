Tragic Incident: 7-Year-Old Boy Falls to Death from Second Storey in Srinagar

A 7-year-old boy died after falling from the second storey of his home in Srinagar’s Dal Gate on Monday morning, officials said.

An official told that the boy was seriously injured after he fell from the second storey in Konkhan locality of Dalgate.

He said that the boy was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Mohammad Saud (7) son of Niyaz Ahmad Chachoo.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident—(KNO)

