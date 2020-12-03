Traffic signal system collapses in Srinagar; officials blame unscientific approach, haphazard civil works

Srinagar: Traffic signal system has collapsed in Srinagar with traffic police flagging unscientific approach, and unplanned civil works.

“First there should have been a proper survey before installing traffic lights. There is a lack of engineering work. There is no match between road infrastructure and engineering works,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Javaid Koul told The Kashmir Monitor.

Koul said they have deliberately put off traffic signals at some places because they create gridlock.

“Lights at places like Rajbagh, Hyderpora, and Jahangir Chowk have been put off because they create traffic jams. Without doing any engineering work, they installed traffic lights in some places. That is why we are facing such problems. These traffic lights at busy places with a higher volume of vehicles create jam. We may have signals at some places where we have less traffic,” he said.

According to the commuters and transporters, traffic lights, which were installed at vital functions or around the city, are not functioning.

“A 10-minute drive usually takes 30 to 40 minutes because of traffic jams. Plus traffic lights are not working which is adding to the problems,” said Tabish, a commuter

Traffic lights were installed in Srinagar in 2012 to decongest the city. In July last year, the Srinagar administration had upgraded 10 traffic signals to Intelligent Traffic Signal System (ITSS).

From Integrated Command and Control System (ICCS) to Red Light Violation Detection System (RLVDS) to Speed Violation Detection System (SVDS) to Pedestrian Signal Lights and Vehicle Sensing System, the ITSS was supposed to have state-of-the-art features to ensure smart and effective traffic management system in the capital city

“The issue has become irritating for the patients. Even the ambulances often are seen stuck in the traffic jam, risking lives of patients,” said Faisal Ahmad, a commuter.

People complain that areas like Dalgate, Natipora, and Jahangir Chowk remain congested as always. “But authorities are not taking any step to fix traffic lights, “said Shahid, a commuter.