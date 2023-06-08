Srinagar: Traveling to Kashmir by road is picking up among globetrotters, thanks to soaring airfares.

For the last two months, road trips to Kashmir have surged exponentially.

This comes against the backdrop of soaring airfare to Kashmir. A one-way air trip to Srinagar from New Delhi has become costlier by 70 percent.

A cursory look at the airfare chart by portals including MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip shows that the fare from New Delhi to Kashmir has gone up to Rs 12,000.

The same is the case with airfare from other destinations including Mumbai, Kolkatta, and Chennai.

As air travel costs continue to rise, many adventurers are opting for the scenic and adventurous experience of hitting the road to reach Kashmir.

Currently, a huge chunk is embarking on a road trip to Srinagar.

“It saved us a lot of money. We are a group of four people from Mumbai and our one-way trip via flight collectively cost us more than Rs 80,000. After taking a flight to New Delhi at Rs 20,000, our journey to Kashmir cost us just 20,000 more,” said Sudhanshu Mehta, a tourist.

Like Mehta, scores of budget tourists escape air travel to visit Kashmir at a relatively low cost.

“Many of my friends who visited Kashmir took a road trip to Kashmir and enjoyed their expedition,” said Arun Chaudhari, a tourist from West Bengal.

Pertinently travelers embarking on the journey to Kashmir are treated to an array of scenic vistas and awe-inspiring landscapes along the way. The route leading to the region is dotted with charming towns, cascading waterfalls, and verdant valleys, making the entire journey captivating for visitors.

Road trips in India became the latest trend among people who got inspired by Bollywood movies including Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara, Dil Chahta Hain, Fugly, and Tripling, which had a road trip as a theme.

To cater to the growing demand, several travel companies and tour operators have introduced specialized road trip packages to Kashmir, providing travelers with well-curated itineraries, comfortable accommodations, and expert guidance.

These packages often include vehicle rentals, accommodation bookings, and suggested routes.

“We have a separate package for tourists who take a road trip from Amritsar or Jammu to Srinagar. We manage a vehicle for them and stay in Jammu. They come across beautiful landscapes, cultures, and food which makes their trip memorable,” said Farah Rashid, a travel agent.